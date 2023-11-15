Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASUR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital cut Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Asure Software Stock Down 20.2 %

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $165.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 15,951.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

