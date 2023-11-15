Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.83% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 5.2 %

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.32. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 95.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Monday, September 18th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

