Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.94% of VanEck Green Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GRNB opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.