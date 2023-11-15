Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

