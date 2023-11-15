Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 11,729 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.