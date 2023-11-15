Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 26,489 Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.77% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Gold Explorers ETF alerts:

Global X Gold Explorers ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of GOEX opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

About Global X Gold Explorers ETF

The Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks in the gold mining industry as an explorer or developer. GOEX was launched on Nov 3, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.