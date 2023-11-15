Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 26,489 Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.77% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Gold Explorers ETF Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of GOEX opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $30.44.
About Global X Gold Explorers ETF
The Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks in the gold mining industry as an explorer or developer. GOEX was launched on Nov 3, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
