Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 53,280 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,087 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 49.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,064,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,320.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 85.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 967,910 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox
In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tronox Stock Performance
Shares of Tronox stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.98. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.32.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Tronox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -28.57%.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
