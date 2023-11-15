Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 69,377 NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of NOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NOW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NOW by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

