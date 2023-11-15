Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after buying an additional 903,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $64,644,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

