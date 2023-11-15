Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 87.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,302,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eXp World Price Performance

eXp World Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 424.14 and a beta of 2.68. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $25.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPI

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.