Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.22. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

