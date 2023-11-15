Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 12,096 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $67.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.64.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,508.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,508.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $242,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

