Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 27,823 Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In other news, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Levi Wait bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $33,687.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

