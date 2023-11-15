Bank of Montreal Can Invests $638,000 in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE MXL opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -426.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

