Bank of Montreal Can Invests $643,000 in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

