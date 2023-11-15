Bank of Montreal Can Invests $659,000 in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,067,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 80.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CUZ opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 216.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

