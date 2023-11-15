Bank of Montreal Can Invests $678,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

