Bank of Montreal Can Invests $711,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,578 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Associated Banc by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Associated Banc by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Associated Banc by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 885.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 631,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Associated Banc Trading Up 8.1 %

ASB opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

