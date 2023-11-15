Bank of Montreal Can Invests $724,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

