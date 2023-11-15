Bank of Montreal Can Invests $728,000 in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Vigil Neuroscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.78. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIGL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Stories

