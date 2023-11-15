Bank of Montreal Can Invests $744,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Dillard’s by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $314.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.94 and a 200 day moving average of $318.48. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

