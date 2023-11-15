Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $640,000 Investment in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

