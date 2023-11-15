Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $642,000 Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Orthofix Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 87.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 272.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $384.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,480.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

