Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $657,000 Investment in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.33% of Bankwell Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $218.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.61.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Todd Lampert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $210,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 583 shares of company stock worth $15,293. Company insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWFG

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.