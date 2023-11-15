Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $673,000 Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,405 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.