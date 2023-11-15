Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $695,000 Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile



Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

