Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $708,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA XPH opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $189.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

