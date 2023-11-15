Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $730,000 Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.