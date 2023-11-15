Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $745,000 Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 108.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 80.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

