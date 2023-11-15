Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $467,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 23.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

