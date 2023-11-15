Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 465,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

