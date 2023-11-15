Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.66% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFIG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFIG opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

