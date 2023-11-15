Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

