Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,429,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,336,304.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,500. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.89. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

