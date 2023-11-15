Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,290 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of SunCoke Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 555.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 131,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,293,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 220,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $748.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SXC. B. Riley downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

