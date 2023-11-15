Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after acquiring an additional 230,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR opened at $280.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $297.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.39.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

