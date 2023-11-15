Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

