Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

