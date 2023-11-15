Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

BBCA stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

