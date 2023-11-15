Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 15,082 T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.66% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TBUX stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $111.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.