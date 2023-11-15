Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 15,328 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,734 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 720,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,024,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,680,000 after purchasing an additional 646,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS:INDA opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

