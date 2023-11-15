Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 26,645 The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Lovesac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LOVE opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $279.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.49.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $81,916.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 1st.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

