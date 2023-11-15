Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 9,119 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,318,000 after acquiring an additional 148,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $81.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

