Bank of Montreal Can Takes $651,000 Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDB

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 29.16%. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.