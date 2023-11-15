Bank of Montreal Can Takes $655,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,918 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Five9 by 38.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Five9 by 2.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 505,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

