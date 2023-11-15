Bank of Montreal Can Takes $667,000 Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $60,299,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,059.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 927.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 899,099 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $30,675,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $26,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at $486,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and sold 12,351 shares worth $415,476. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

