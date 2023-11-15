Bank of Montreal Can Takes $702,000 Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 384.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Hovde Group raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

WesBanco Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $40.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.