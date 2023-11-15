Bank of Montreal Can Takes $704,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $36.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 248.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

