Bank of Montreal Can Takes $726,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,482,000 after buying an additional 2,487,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 497.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 308,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,045,000 after buying an additional 257,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,781,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,953,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $84.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.