Bank of Montreal Can Takes $752,000 Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Global Water Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.36 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

